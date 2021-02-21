My Place, supportive housing for those transitioning out of homelessness, pictured before opening in 2019 in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

My Place, supportive housing for those transitioning out of homelessness, pictured before opening in 2019 in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon councillor urges Coldstream to increase affordable housing projects

Coun. Akbal Mund’s motion comes at the same time Coun. Scott Anderson is calling for an audit of local housing projects

The stage is set for a spirited debate at Vernon council’s Monday (Feb. 22) regular meeting, with two councillors expected to make separate motions that land them on either side of a broader conversation around supportive housing.

Coun. Akbal Mund has put forward a motion that will request the District of Coldstream “take meaningful steps” towards diversifying its housing stock to address affordability gaps.

Mund says these gaps were identified in a recent Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which indicates that since 2016, 94 per cent of Coldstream’s housing starts have been single-family detached, while smaller multi-family dwellings and rental units would fill a bigger need.

That’s because these missing units would “help provide affordable and attainable options for seniors downsizing, renters and households looking to move into home ownership,” Mund states.

According to the regional housing assessment, Coldstream’s rate of regional growth is expected to double from 2016 to 2026, compared to 2011-2016.

Coldstream also has the highest median home price in the North Okanagan ($501,000) as of June 2020, and as the report from that month notes, “while the median renter incomes are higher than in all other communities ($62,000), only 10 per cent of existing homes in Coldstream are in the purchase price range that would be affordable to the median income renter household.”

Mund’s motion comes at the same time Coun. Scott Anderson is motioning to suspend all BC Housing projects in Vernon until a thorough audit has been conducted. Turning Points Collaborative Society, the city’s largest non-profit housing and outreach organization, has signalled its disagreement with Anderson’s motion, saying it will slow down a process that’s currently yielding positive results, at the expense of provincial taxpayers.

It should be noted that, at the time of publishing, neither councillor has had a chance to respond to the other’s motion.

That will happen at council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 22.

READ MORE: Vernon councillor calls for audit of city’s supportive housing projects

READ MORE: Crime down in Vernon, domestic violence on the rise: RCMP report

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC Housingsupportive housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Just Posted

My Place, supportive housing for those transitioning out of homelessness, pictured before opening in 2019 in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon councillor urges Coldstream to increase affordable housing projects

Coun. Akbal Mund’s motion comes at the same time Coun. Scott Anderson is calling for an audit of local housing projects

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

(Unsplash photo)
Pushing the Pill: Vernon’s push for free contraception backed by other municipalities

Vernon is the 10th B.C. municipality to request the step towards gender equity in health care

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Vernon councillor calls for audit of city’s supportive housing projects

The city’s largest supportive housing non-profit opposes the audit, which would temporarily suspend all projects

Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 97A south of Enderby. (Drive BC Image)
UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened south of Enderby following vehicle incident

The highway was closed Saturday as crews recovered a crashed vehicle

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series on Duck is a multi-faceted educational tool for high school culinary arts students. (Kezia Nathe/ Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry)
Educational tool for B.C. high school culinary arts students shines spotlight on duck

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation launches multi-faceted Spotlight Series on Duck

(Joshuashearn/Wikimedia Commons)
Central Okanagan mayors mum on local handgun regulations introduced by feds

Although brief, Mayor Basran did express concern at ‘downloading’ responsibility to municipalities

A recently completed study took a look at numerous flood plains and steep creeks in the CSRD to asses the hazards they pose to people and property. (File Photo)
Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Almost 1500 flood plains and steep creeks were assesed for their risk to people and property.

A building at the corner of Main Street and Victoria Road in Summerland has been a downtown landmark since 1907. The building, originally the Summerland Supply Co. building, has had many uses over the years. (Summerland Museum photo)
Historic 1907 building still a Summerland landmark

Intersection of Main Street and Victoria Road has seen numerous business changes over the years

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Film available on Amazon Prime explores expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday to Mount Waddington

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Most Read