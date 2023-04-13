Vernon councillor wades into lake access list plan

Brian Quiring hoped to see one of six proposed sites on Okanagan Lake removed because of its location

Vernon council was given an update on the Lake Access Capital Projects list for Okanagan Lake at its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11. (City of Vernon photo)

It’s not even a safe spot to go for a walk with the pup.

And, says Vernon Coun. Brian Quiring, a proposed lake access site on Eastside Road on Okanagan Lake isn’t worth pursuing.

Council was given an update on the city’s 2023 Lake Access Capital Projects for Okanagan Lake and of the six projects on the list, Quiring wanted Lake Access Site No. 30, at 9499 Eastside Rd., removed.

“It’s less than a kilometre to Hurlburt (Park). It’s a very tricky road. That piece of road, when you come to the lake access, has no shoulders and is curved,” said Quiring. “I walk it everyday. I’ve had to jump off the road walking my dog because people can’t see. It’s a terrible piece of road.

“I don’t think this one is worth doing.”

City transportation manager Ellen Croy told council the Eastside Road site was identified as one of the top priorities for recreation use, and that the site was to be completed “in the next five-to-seven years.”

Coun. Akbal Mund suggested council go back to the future.

“We used to take a tour of these sites, the entire council, when the proposed sites came up,” he said. “We’d go and take a look. I haven’t been to this site. Before we make a decision, let’s go take a look at some of the sites, walk them, then make a decision.”

Council did vote to keep the Eastside Road access on the list for 2024.

Two sites in the 8100 block of Tronson Road (boat launch replacement) and the 8700 block of Okanagan Landing Road, both had construction start in March. Both are slated to be open for this summer.

Two projects on Lakeshore Road and the 8800 block of Okanagan Landing Road (another launch replacement) have been delayed due to archaeological findings and “high archaeological potential.” Construction timelines for both projects have not been determined.

READ MORE: Coldstream, Vernon ask Victoria to consider re-thinking boundary changes

READ MORE: Snow levels below normal in most of B.C.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBoatingOkanaganVernon