Vernon courthouse repairs in design phase: ministry

Standing for more than a century, Vernon’s courthouse is iconic to the cityscape. But after a radiator leak last year caused rot and mould damage in two courtrooms, the old building needed some TLC.

The Ministry of Citizen’s Services said progress is being made.

Currently, Real Property Division is undertaking base building maintenance work and energy studies for the building, the a spokesperson from the ministry said.

All work, however, remains in the design phase and the ministry said there is no confirmed budgets or project timelines for the additional work needed to restore the 105-year-old building.

Two temporary courtrooms were established to accommodate Court Services until remediation and reconstruction work is complete.

In 2014, the courthouse celebrated its centennial anniversary.

“It is one of the oldest buildings that has been in continuous use for 100 years,” said Rob Culos, of the Vernon Bar Association. “It was the first of 10 courthouses commissioned before the start of the First World War and our courthouse was built at the then very extravagant price of $200,000.”

READ MORE: Vernon courthouse turns 100

READ MORE: Vernon employers to pay $25/hr for skilled foreign workers