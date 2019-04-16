Vernon crack sealing underway

The program will run four to six weeks.

The City of Vernon’s crack sealing program is underway.

Crack sealing extends the life of pavement by reducing water penetration. The program will run four to six weeks and contractors will be in the Foothills and East Hill area.

The City has requested that the traveling public try to be be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.

For more information, call 250-549-6757.

