Vernon crash results from ‘right’ turn, wrong move

RCMP say driver had right-hand signal on but turned left

A last minute decision by a driver turned out to be the wrong one, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

RCMP along with fire and Emergency Health Services responded to a two vehicle collision Thursday, Nov. 22 just after 3 p.m. at 16th Avenue and 43rd Street (south Vernon).

“Two vehicles travelling south bound on 43rd collided after the driver of a Dodge Ram allegedly indicated a right hand turn, but suddenly turned left, colliding with a Honda Civic,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a release.

“After being struck by the Dodge Ram, the Honda Civic lost control, hit a power pole and ultimately ended up in a residential yard, causing significant damage to a fence.”

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

