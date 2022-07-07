Vernon crews fixing Landing leak on Longacre Drive

Repairs expected to be completed around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7

Vernon crews are on-scene fixing a water leak in Okanagan Landing along Longacre Drive. (City of Vernon photo)

City of Vernon crews are responding to a service leak in the 7300-block of Longacre Drive in Okanagan Landing.

Water service has been temporarily interrupted for properties northeast of the break, along Longacre Drive to Apollo Road, as well as along Longacre Place. Repairs are anticipated to take up to three hours to complete.

Residents that experience the water service interruption may notice turbidity (cloudiness) or air in their tap water after service is restored. If you experience either of these things, please run a cold water tap at a low volume until the water has cleared.

For safety of workers on site and public, it is recommended that pedestrians and motorists avoid the area. However, if you do need to travel in the area, please slow down and follow all traffic control measures and watch for construction crews and equipment.

The city apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s patience as repairs are made to the site.

