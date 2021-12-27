Water gushes down the driveway and freezes quickly in the Minus 24 degree weather at the house near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Avenue where Raine Bouzane and his girlfriend rent a basement suite. The water, which found its way into Bouzane’s suite, is the result of a suspected water main break Monday, Dec. 27. (Raine Bouzane photo)

Vernon crews fixing water main break

Happened in Minus 24 degree weather at around 4 a.m. Monday near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road

It definitely wasn’t a belated gift for Raine Bouzane, nor a belated Boxing Day deal.

Bouzane, who lives off 39th Avenue in Vernon, woke up Monday morning, Dec. 27, to water in the house where he and his girlfriend rent a basement suite, the result of a city water main break near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

“Hoping this hasn’t affected too many people,” wrote Bouzane in a social media post.

Firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services posted on their Facebook page that the break happened just after 4 a.m. and that “many streets in the area are solid ice.”

There was substantial flooding at 27th Street and 35th Avenue as well.

City crews were still on-scene at 39th and Pleasant Valley as of 12 p.m. Monday.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Vernon resident Raine Bouzane woke up to water in his basement suite near 39th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road Monday morning, Dec. 27, the result of a suspected water main break as temperatures reached Minus 24 degrees. (Raine Bouzane photo)

