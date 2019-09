This one is on Mission Hill on 30th Street between 15th and 18th Avenues

City of Vernon crews are on-scene at a water main break in the 30th Street block on Mission Hill between 15th and 18th Avenues. (File photo)

A water main break on Vernon’s Mission Hill means there will be a temporary water outage in the 30th Street block between 18th Avenue and 15th Avenue.

Crews are currently on-site making repairs. Every effort is being made to have water available as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.

