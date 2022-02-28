Vernon crews inspecting sewer lines

Work being done this week between 24th Street and 35th Street, from 25th Avenue to 48th Avenue

City of Vernon crews will be inspecting sewer lines along selected roadways this week, briefly disrupting traffic. (File photo)

Vernon motorists may experience minor traffic disruptions if they’re traveling through the downtown core this week, as crews inspect sewer lines.

For the safety of workers and the public, single-lane closures will be in place where crews are actively working.

The inspections will be taking place between 24th Street and 35th Street, from 25th Avenue to 48th Avenue. The work will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions, but minor delays should be expected.

The city appreciates everyone’s patience while this project is being completed.

READ MORE: Trees being removed from Vernon beach

READ MORE: Judges grilled at Armstrong pro sandwich event

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Road conditions