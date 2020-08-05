A truck fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters in Vernon Monday, Aug. 3. (Crystal Hedlund - VernoN Rant and Rave)

Police investigate late-night truck fire in Vernon

“At this time, investigators are treating the fire as suspicious,” says Cpl. Tania Finn

An investigation is underway after police and firefighters responded to a truck fire in Vernon Monday night.

The blaze took place shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4400 block of 20th Street. When police arrived on scene, they found a newer model fully engulfed in flames.

“At this time, investigators are treating the fire as suspicious,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The investigation is on-going, however no suspects have been identified.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze swiftly, according to City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck fully involved. It was extinguished quickly,” Poirier said.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Const. Ben Freeling at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line of 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

