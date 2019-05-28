Vernon Cultural Centre plans move forward

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

Greater Vernon is closer to having a Cultural Centre after the RDNO Board of Directors approved the next steps in the project.

At their board meeting on May 22, staff were directed to move forward with the first step toward the development of the final business plan for the Cultural Centre, along with the creation of a coordinated fundraising strategy.

The first step in the business planning process will be completing a more detailed market assessment and analysis. This work will help identify new revenue opportunities and trends in operations of similar cultural facilities to ensure that the new Centre is designed and constructed with longevity, functionality, and efficiency at the forefront. The research will also help confirm visitor estimates, which will be used to build a reliable business plan.

“There is a lot of planning work that has to be done before shovels can hit the ground to make sure we create the best facility possible for our community,” said Akbal Mund, Chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “The Board’s direction really demonstrates the RDNO’s commitment to moving this project forward quickly, and with thought and planning.”

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

Related: Everything you need to know about Vernon’s Cultural Centre Referendum

The RDNO has applied for a grant through the Investing in Canada Fund for $23.57 million, which would help offset some of the required borrowing, if successful. A fundraising strategy to raise the targeted $4 million in capital and adequate endowment funds will be put together to identify a coordinated approach to fundraising that respects and complements existing fundraisers.

“A collaborative approach to fundraising will be key to the success of meeting the multiple funding objectives of the project,” said Tannis Nelson, Community Services Manager. “It will also help to ensure that the fundraising efforts of this project will take into consideration and be sensitive to the other ongoing fundraising needs of the community’s non-profit organizations.”

Steps are underway to establish a fund to manage and collect donations for the project. Multiple instances of grassroots fundraising for the Centre have already begun. Those who want to donate before this fund is established, the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, the RDNO Main Office, and the Vernon Public Art Gallery are all prepared to take donations for the project and issue tax receipts.

Related: It’s a YES for the cultural centre

Related: Fundraising now key to Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids in Shuswap
Next story
UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Just Posted

Vernon’s Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Two vehicle accident on highway by Stickle Road closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Vernon Cultural Centre plans move forward

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

JCI Vernon tops in BC/Yukon region

Wins Chapter of the Year, as well as three individual honours, at regional event in Cranbrook

Emmy nominated director joins True Leaf

Celebrity creative director and choreographer Laurieann Gibson and her dog Samson join Return the Love program, educating people worldwide about the benefits of hemp for pets.

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

More federal help urged for Canadian farmers’ mental health

All-party committee calls for Ottawa to address potential impacts of new policies their well-being

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

Most Read