A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)

A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)

Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Revery Architecture brings long history of award-winning cultural facilities locally, globally

The Regional District of North Okanagan has contracted a highly sought-after architecture firm for the vision, facility planning and indicative design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project.

Revery Architecture, based out of Vancouver, brings a longstanding history of delivering transformative, award-winning cultural facilities both locally, and across the world. Through years of collaboration with arts groups, the firm has developed a profound and well-rounded understanding of performing arts and cultural building design.

“To have an organization like this submit a proposal for the project confirms that this is an extraordinary project,” said Amanda Shatzko, member of the project leadership team and vice-chair of the RDNO board of directors. “We are confident that, working with Revery Architecture, we will create a facility that is truly one of a kind in the region.”

Led by Venelin Kokalov, the team comes from 17 different countries, contributing to their rich international expertise and multi-cultural understanding. Previous project experience shows an ability to create and communicate compelling visions that inspire a sense of ownership and excitement within the community.

Revery Architecture approaches their design with bold architectural vision and a desire to create places that stimulate the senses, uplift the human spirit, and encourage connections.

The first phase of the project will include a review and refresh of the project vision followed by an update to the space matrix and functional programming for the facility’s indoor and outdoor spaces.

Interior and exterior indicative design will be developed in order to bring forward a Class “C” cost estimate to assist with grant funding applications and greater confidence in the project budget as the project moves toward construction.

Work is scheduled to begin immediately with the estimate, and schematic design is scheduled to be completed by early summer 2023.

READ MORE: Approval sought for smaller, cheaper Greater Vernon cultural centre

READ MORE: Vernon councillor voices disapproval over cultural centre process

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Architectureart exhibitMuseumNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project
Next story
Events planned to honour victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary

Just Posted

A Vancouver-based architecture firm has been tasked with the vision, planning, and design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre project. (File photo)
Vernon cultural centre to take shape with Vancouver architect

Chelaine McInroy's new prosthetic leg will allow her to return to her active lifestyle. (Contributed)
Benefits brighten young Armstrong woman’s life with prosthetic

Kamloops Blazers defenceman Dayton Koldyk (17) tries to split Vernon Vipers defenders Kalin Frick (12) and Jack Johnson (14) during the Vipers’ Tier 2 U15 minor hockey tournament Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Priest Valley Arena. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Tier 2 U15 Vipers seventh at home tourney

VJH Emergency department. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Man tight-lipped over gunshot wound to foot: Vernon RCMP