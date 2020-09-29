John Wakefield cycled 1,625 kilometres and raised more than $2,500 in his fifth year of the Great Cycle Challenge Canada in August 2020 after being struck by a vehicle on Kalamalka Lake Road three months earlier. (Contributed)

Vernon cyclist struck by vehicle rides 1,625 km in challenge

Avid cyclist raises over $2,500 in August’s Great Cycle Challenge Canada after being hit by a vehicle in May

A Vernon cyclist wouldn’t let getting hit by a vehicle stop him from completing the 2020 Great Cycle Challenge Canada and raising more than $2,500 to fight childhood cancers.

John Wakefield was struck by a vehicle May 9, 2020, near Toro’s Liquor Store while riding along Kalamalka Lake Road.

Wakefield was treated by first responders before he was loaded onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

He suffered from a broken collarbone and a concussion.

“The broken bone wasn’t fun but the concussion,” he said. “For two weeks, I had vertigo. That was terrible. Every time I moved my head even, everything would spin.”

But, Wakefield, who turned 70 this year, said he was back on his bicycle after six or seven weeks.

“Usually the cycling challenge is in June and since I was hit in May, I thought I was going to miss it,” Wakefield said Monday, Sept. 28.

The challenge was moved to August in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fifth year Wakefield tackled the month-long ride.

The countrywide fundraiser saw 52,205 riders raise more than $9.4 million in August — Wakefield ranked No. 646 in Canada after riding 1,625 kilometres and raising $2,536.

In total, Wakefield said he’s raised more than $7,900 in the five years he’s participated in the challenge.

“This year wasn’t as easy as it normally would be,” Wakefield said. “I am still having a fair amount of pain in my left shoulder, but I’m still riding and I still enjoy it.”

Wakefield has been riding a bicycle for a long time and has always taken precautions, but since he was hit by a vehicle he said he’s extra careful when approaching intersections or coming around a corner. He also relies on his bicycle mirror to see objects approaching from behind.

“Every time a car moves, I get a bit nervous,” he said. “But I try to get out on quieter roads. Then again, I got hit on a bike path, didn’t I. That’s not always the best spot.”

Wakefield is still accepting donations at the greatcyclechallenge.ca.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck by vehicle in Vernon

READ MORE: Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Just Posted

Vernon cyclist struck by vehicle rides 1,625 km in challenge

Avid cyclist raises over $2,500 in August’s Great Cycle Challenge Canada after being hit by a vehicle in May

City reintroduces online tool to Vernon in new video

New video highlights benefits and features of MyCity

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

BC VOTES 2020: Vernon nurse running for NDP

Harwinder Sandhu, who ran for NDP in 2019 federal vote, is declared Vernon-Monashee candidate

More victims possible in Vernon assault case

Police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Hedman wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

16 MLAs retiring from B.C. politics add up to $20M in pensions: Taxpayers Federation

Taxpayers pay $4 for every dollar MLAs contribute to their pensions

Suspects arrested after Keremeos shooting released pending investigation

RCMP believes there is no risk to the public

Motorcycle rider identified following fatal crash in Peachland

Michael Odenbach died in a motorcycle collision on Sept. 27

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

Most Read