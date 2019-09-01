A memorial and fundraising dance is being held in memory of Vernon’s Ruth Blencoe in order to help bring back one of her favourite annual events, the Christmas Lunch. (Photo - submitted)

Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

Dancing in the Moonlight event honours Ruth Blencoe, who loved the Christmas Lunch

It was her favourite non-dancing event.

And now, the late Ruth Blencoe’s widower, George Blencoe, wants to bring it back.

A former employee at Kindale Developmental Association, and a well-loved Vernon dance instructor, Ruth Blencoe died in February in a car accident.

“The Christmas Lunch was Ruth’s favourite event,” said George, referring to a catered feast held annually in the auditorium at the Vernon Recreation Complex, which will now be called the Blencoe Christmas Lunch.

READ MORE: Vernon dance instructor remembered with love

George pledged to bring back the Christmas Lunch for people with diverse abilities.

“Ruth loved seeing the joy that the celebration brought to a segment of the population of our community that is often forgotten at Christmas.”

READ MORE: Friends and students continue dance instructor’s legacy

In Ruth’s memory, Blencoe and friends will host the Dancing in the Moonlight country dance featuring Lee Dinwoodie on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Schubert Centre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the dance will start at 8 p.m.

The dance will help raise funds for the Blencoe Christmas Lunch.

Tickets are $30 in advance from Bannister Honda, White House Mortgages and the Schubert Centre. The price for tickets at the door will be $40.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

Just Posted

North Okanagan Knights double Chase Heat

Knights begin Kootenay International Junior Hockey League preseason schedule with road win

Vernon dance raising funds for late instructor’s favourite non-dancing event

Dancing in the Moonlight event honours Ruth Blencoe, who loved the Christmas Lunch

UPDATED: Ice issue forces Vernon Vipers venue change

Vipers hosting Brooks Bandits at 2 p.m. at Kal Tire Place NORTH

Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Some interesting things to bring up around the campfire or picnic table this long weekend.

Armstrong’s annual IPE wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of the 120th annual fair at 10 a.m.

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at B.C. hatchery

It was lunch time for the bears

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in South Okanagan Friday

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Narcan nasal spray handed out on Overdose Awareness Day in Okanagan

The spray is four times the injectable dosage, pharmacists say

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

B.C. and Yukon Association of Drug War survivors calls for heroin buyer clubs

B.C. is already an international example for tackling the overdose crisis and implementing harm reduction

Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The victory secured Mexico’s spot at next summer’s Olympics

Labour reform gives workers more breaks, leaves in federally regulated fields

Government says workers will be able to take time off more easily

Summerland heritage buildings still standing today

Homes have had long history

Most Read