Vernon dealership backs Mission ahead of holiday season

The people of Vernon threw their support behind the Upper Room Mission when a local dealership asked who they should support this holiday season.

Swan Lake Motors skipped their anniversary sale in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, decided to use the advertising money to help a non-profit.

Swan Lake Motors asked its Facebook who they should donate the $3,000 to and after a month of voting, the people pointed to the Upper Room Mission.

“We are so happy to help out the Upper Room Mission this year and know that these dollars will help those struggling this holiday season,” said Heather Skerritt in a Dec. 4 statement.

