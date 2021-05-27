Vernon dealership gives back to radiothon with donation

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation executive director Kate McBrearty (left) receives $2,750 from Bannister GM Vernon general manager Brad Nakucyj in advance of the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Pure Country 105.7 Thursday, May 27. (Photo submitted)

The 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Pure Country 105.7, in support of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, got a head start from a local vehicle dealership.

Bannister GM Vernon general manager Brad Nakucyj presented foundation executive director Kate McBrearty with a cheque for $2,750 on Tuesday, May 25. The radiothon is on-air Thursday, May 27 (today), from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The funds come from the dealership’s monthly Bannister Gives Back initiative, where proceeds are marked for the radiothon which is collecting donations and raising awareness for the foundation.

VJH women and children’s health services manager of clinical operations Kristen Megyesi said they’ve reached a point where some of the equipment is reaching end of life and needs to be replaced.

“There are many moms and dads at Bannister GM Vernon and we all know how important fetal heart monitors are to provide nursing staff with the opportunity to continually evaluate a baby’s heart rate pattern during labour,” said Nakucyj. “The current monitors are outdated and need to replaced.”

All donations during the radiothon will enable staff to access these newer technologies and to provide opportunities for even better care for moms and babies at VJH.

The event has added a drive-thru option at VJH’s South Tower starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Listeners can also donate by phone to 250-558-1362, online at vjhfoundation.org/radiothon and you can listen live at iheartradio.ca/purecountry/vernon.

READ MORE: Vernon radiothon ready to roll

READ MORE: North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsfundraiser