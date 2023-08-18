Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday, Aug. 18, after being evacuated as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday, Aug. 18, after being evacuated as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon declines financial donations for evacuees

City and ESS program unable to distribute monetary aid donated by concerned citizens

While the outpouring of support for wildfire evacuees in Vernon continues, the city reminds residents looking to make a monetary donation that there are other avenues to travel.

Offers to assist those affected by regional wildfires are greatly appreciated, but the city and the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program do not have the capacity to facilitate the receipt or distribution of donations for evacuees.

“Therefore, we kindly ask the public to refrain from bringing donations to the ESS Reception Centre (Kal Tire Place) or any of Vernon’s fire stations,” the city said in a release early Friday evening, Aug. 18.

For those wanting to donate money toward the support of evacuees, the following organizations are accepting donations:

• Canadian Red Cross;

• Salvation Army;

• Food Banks BC;

• BC SPCA.

“The City of Vernon thanks everyone who has offered to support those displaced from their homes.”

ESS is a provincial program that offers short-term basic support for people impacted by a disaster who do not have access to supports through family, friends or private insurance.

For more information on the Province of B.C. ESS program, please visit ess.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Scotch Creek bridge closed as fire spreads in North Shuswap

READ MORE: Human-caused wildfire east of Enderby under control

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City HallVernon

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spot fires burning near Adams Lake mill in the Shuswap
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Just Posted

Fire burns in Glenmore on Aug. 18. (Facebook)
Interior Health evacuates senior facilites due to Kelowna/West Kelonwa fires

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon ESS Reception Centre closed, will take in evacuees Saturday morning

Highway 6 has been closed by a vehicle incident east of Cherryville Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. (DriveBC photo)
UPDATE: Highway 6 reopens east of Cherryville after vehicle incident

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a restored Ford Bronco stolen from a property in Falkland Thursday, Aug. 17. (Contributed)
STOLEN: Restored Ford filched from Falkland