Vernon detour driven by utility upgrades

18th Avenue accessible by local traffic only

A brief detour will be in place for a portion of 18th Avenue next week, as crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting as early as 7:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 18th Avenue will be accessible to local traffic only between 31st and 31A streets. All other traffic will be detoured.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, July 15.

The timeline may change if emergencies arise.

“Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and consider taking alternative routes. They’re also reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones. Please obey all traffic control measures,” the City of Vernon advises.

“The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this work is being completed.”

