Construction of the BX Sediment Pond is nearing completion and the BX Dog Park is set to reopen, the City of Vernon said Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon dog park to reopen as sediment pond nears completion

The pond is part of the city’s flood mitigation efforts

Flood mitigation work has taken a big step forward in the Greater Vernon area, as construction on the long-awaited BX Sediment Pond is nearing completion.

The establishment of the pond at BX Dog Park is part of the city’s ongoing flood mitigation efforts and has been identified as a key flood mitigation tool to help protect the community during spring freshet events.

Crews are in the process of demobilizing the site and the BX Dog Park is expected to reopen to the public as early as this weekend.

People visiting the area will notice temporary fencing around the sediment pond. The fencing will remain in place for approximately two years to allow the sensitive riparian plants to establish.

The public is asked to be mindful near the pond and to keep themselves and their pets out of the fenced section area to prevent damage to the sensitive plantings. Any damaged vegetation that does not survive will have to be replaced.

“The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding with the park closure during the construction of the pond,” the city said in a press release. “The city would also like to thank RDNO Electoral Areas B and C for their cooperation and collaboration on this project.”

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

flood mitigationVernon

