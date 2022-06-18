There will be some disruption for Vernon downtown shoppers as a major reconstruction of 31st Avenue gets underway next month. (File photo)

Vernon downtown core street gets infrastructure upgrade

31st Avenue reconstruction begins in early July

A major street reconstruction project will get underway early next month in the Vernon downtown core.

Originally, the 31st Avenue reconstruction project (between 29th and 30th streets) was scheduled to begin June 20.

However, the construction schedule has been adjusted with the work now moved to start Tuesday, July 5.

The project will include the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, road pavement and sidewalk.

Access to the 31st Avenue surface parking lot will remain available from 29th Street.

Access to area businesses will remain open for pedestrians during the reconstruction phase as local residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The public is asked to slow down if traveling near the area and obey all traffic control signage.

