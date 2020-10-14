Vernon Dragoon memorial on the move

Memorial in Linear Park to be relocated to more prominent, accessible spot

The first step of a revitalization project to honour members of the British Columbia Dragoons (BCD) is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 17.

At the request of the BCD, the monument located in Linear Park on 25th Avenue will be decommissioned.

The Regiment will remove and store the monument’s brass plaques in anticipation of a new structure being erected in a prominent and accessible location within the community. The location and timing of construction for a new monument have not yet been determined.

Following the removal of the plaques, the concrete structure will also be removed by the City of Vernon.

“The British Columbia Dragoons have a proud history in the Vernon area, dating to the establishment of a squadron of the Canadian Mounted Rifles in 1908,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Mead, Commanding Officer, British Columbia Dragoons. “As we move to revitalize the Vernon monument, we look forward to continuing this legacy of cooperation and friendship with the City of Vernon and her citizens.”

The current monument was erected in 1996, and pays tribute to all past and present members of the local armoured reserve unit. Currently, 120 members are serving with the BCD, based out of Vernon and Kelowna. The BCD conducts weekly parade nights and monthly exercises and provides support as armoured reconnaissance for domestic and international operations.

“It is a great honour to have the British Columbia Dragoons based out of Vernon, who has been here for more than 100 years,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We give continual thanks to all of the men and women who have committed to serving our city, our region and our country over the course of our history.

“We are pleased to know the new monument will be placed in a location that will act as a physical symbol and reminder of the great bond that exists between our citizens and service members.”

More information about the British Columbia Dragoons is available on their website: https://bcdragoons.army/.

