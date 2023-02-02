Vernon drainage improvement project in OK Landing continues

Work on Tronson Road will run Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb. 6

Infrastructure work continues in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing region.

Motorists traveling along Tronson Road may experience minor delays as crews continue working on drainage improvements in the 7900-block, between Kennedy Lane and Beachcomber Bay Road.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place Friday, Feb. 3, and Monday, Feb 6.

There will be no construction during the weekend.

The project is part of drainage improvements at three separate areas along Tronson Road. The work will require the regrading of existing asphalt in the area, new storm mains, ditching and outlets.

The project for all three crossings is expected to be complete some time in April.

READ MORE: Vernon player now teammates with Connor Bedard

READ MORE: Early spring forecast by Okanagan Okie

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureRoad conditionsVernon