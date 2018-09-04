Vernon driver cooperative after Kelowna cyclist struck

Friday accident in Rutland

A Vernon woman, age 31, is cooperating fully with RCMP after the vehicle she was driving struck a cyclist in Rutland Friday.

RCMP were called just after 1:15 p.m. to assist B.C. Ambulance Services, who who were responding to the scene of a collision involving a cyclist near the intersection of Highway 33 West and Aurora Crescent.

Police learned that the vehicle involved, a blue Toyota Rav4, was starting from a stopped position on Aurora Crescent and making a right-hand turn into in the westbound lanes of Highway 33 West when the collision occurred with the eastbound cyclist.

Emergency medical crews initially arrived on-scene to find the male cyclist unconscious. The cyclist, a 26-year-old Kelowna man, was transported to hospital for further medical assessment and treatment of his injuries. RCMP were unable to classify the severity of the man’s injuries at this time.

“Our officers are investigating in an effort to determine exactly what factors contributed to this unfortunate crash,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Given the information gathered at the scene, police suspect that the cyclist may have been riding on the sidewalk alongside the highway, in the opposite direction of the flow of traffic.”

As of Tuesday, no charges had been laid.

