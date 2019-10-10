Helping kick off the Shoppers Drug Mart LOVE YOU 2019 campaign for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation are, from left: Doriann Bialas, pharmacist/owner, Downtown Shoppers Drug Mart; Gayleen Burgon, Polson Shoppers; Margaret Jones – Downtown Shoppers; Chase Nickel, pharmacist/owner, Polson Shoppers; Srinivas Chalagalla, pharmacist/owner, 27th Street Shoppers; Barb Duddle - front store Manager, 27th Street Shoppers; Marg Bailey, vice president, VJH Foundation; Elise Allan, past president, VJH Foundation. (VJHF photo)

Vernon drug store chain supports hospital foundation

Shoppers Drug Mart’s LOVE YOU program raising funds for fall program

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is calling on residents of the North Okanagan to support the McMurty-Baerg Cancer Centre, which continues to be a starting point for people newly diagnosed with cancer to support them in their journey through the process.

From now until Friday, Nov. 1, residents can donate to the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart fall fundraising program to grow women’s health at local Shoppers Drug Mart locations. Donations go directly to local charities to support women’s health initiatives.

“At VJH Foundation we rely heavily on donations from our community to provide women with the support and resources they need to better their health,” said Elise Allan, foundation past president. “Through the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart fall fundraising program, members of our community can make a big difference in the lives of women by making donations both big and small. It all makes a difference.”

READ MORE: Foundation sticks with familiar face at Vernon hospital

Each fall, the program provides customers with the opportunity to purchase and personalize a LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart icon, which are prominently displayed on program trees in all participating stores. Make a difference and support women in communities across Canada by visiting any local participating Shoppers Drug Mart store and purchase a leaf for a loonie, a butterfly for $5, an apple for $10 or a blue bird for $50.

The LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart four-week fall fundraising program is held across Canada and is one of the leading partnership programs of the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart platform – the company’s commitment to improving the health of all Canadian women in body, mind and spirit.

Since 2002, the program has raised more than $38 million for Canadian health charities. In 2019, more than 500 women’s health charities across Canada will benefit from the program’s proceeds with 100 per cent of funds staying in the community where they are raised.

