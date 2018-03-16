Vernon dust advisory back on

The dust advisory issued for Vernon earlier this week, then taken off, is back on.
The Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, issued another dust advisory for Vernon on Friday due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.
Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
More information on current air quality can be found at:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.