Vernon dust advisory continued

Another day, another dust advisory.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has continued the Dust Advisory issued on Tuesday, April 2 for Vernon.
High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions.
Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.
Tips to reduce your personal health risk:
- Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic.
- Continue to control medical conditions such as asthma, chronic respiratory disease and heart failure. If symptoms continue to be bothersome, seek medical attention.
- Maintaining good overall health is a good way to reduce health risks resulting from short-term exposure to air pollution.
More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.
