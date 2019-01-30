Vernon dust advisory continued

Current dusty conditions are mainly caused by road traffic.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has continued the Dust Advisory that was issued issued on Tuesyday, Jan. 29 for Vernon. High concentrations of coarse particulates are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions or reduction in dust emissions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

The current dusty conditions are mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months. Dry meteorological conditions have contributed to accumulation of dust in the Airshed.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

