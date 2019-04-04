Vernon dust advisory ended

Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials after winter.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the Dust Advisory issued on Tuesday, April 2 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates. Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Coarse particulate (PM10) concentrations have been decreasing, and are currently below advisory levels. Latest PM10 measurements at the Vernon Science Centre indicate an hourly average of 14 micrograms per cubic metre. The average for the past 24 hours is 26 micrograms per cubic metre, which is below the provincial air quality objective of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months.

More information on current air quality can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Related: The Smokanagan, Part two: Physical health effects

Related: Vernon dust advisory continued

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.