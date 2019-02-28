Vernon dust advisory ends

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has ended the Dust Advisory issued on Feb. 26 for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates. Changing weather conditions have contributed to improving air quality, and this is expected to continue over the next few days.

More information on current air quality can be found at:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

Coarse particulate (PM10) concentrations have been decreasing and are currently below advisory levels.

Latest PM10 measurements at the Vernon Science Centre indicate an hourly average of 26 micrograms per cubic metre. The average for the past 24 hours is 59 micrograms per cubic metre, which is still above the provincial air quality objective of 50 micrograms per cubic metre but is expected to decrease over the next few hours.

RELATED: Vernon dust advisory issued

RELATED: Vernon dust advisory continued

‘• Dusty conditions were mainly caused by road traffic stirring up winter traction materials that have accumulated on roadways over the winter months.

• Real-time air quality information from Vernon and other B.C. communities can be found at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.