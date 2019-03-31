Vernon dust advisory lifted

Change in weather allows dust advisory to be lifted

The latest dust advisoryissued for Vernon has been lifted. (Parker Crook - Morning Star)

The latest dust advisory for the City of Vernon has been lifted.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, ended the advisory Sunday morning.

The latest advisory was issued on March 27 due to high concentrations of coarse particulates.

Particulate concentrations have decreased, resulting in improved air quality, and, with forecast shower activity today and overnight, this improvement is expected to continue.



