Vernon earns gold award for policy planning

Craig Broderick, City of Vernon manager, current planning (left), and Barbara Everdene, city long range planner, accept a PIBC Gold Award on behalf of the City of Vernon during the PIBC Annual Conference on July 6. (Contributed)

The City of Vernon has been selected for a Planning Institute of British Columbia (PIBC) Gold award in the category of Excellence in Policy Planning, Small Town and Rural Communities.

PIBC annually recognizes the diverse range of exceptional planning work undertaken by its members across British Columbia and Yukon.

“It was a tough year with a competitive field of submissions, and Vernon’s stood out among them as a great example for the planning profession,” said David Block, PIBC president.

Vernon’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), which was endorsed by council on April 12, 2021, sets out a clear path to enhance community social and economic resilience to anticipated climate impacts. It also helps address the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Vernon’s CAP and the engagement process used to create it has become a model of interest to other communities in the Okanagan and British Columbia.

“I’m proud to see our community’s Climate Action Plan profiled to a provincial audience and earning some well-deserved praise,” said acting mayor Brian Quiring.

“As a community, we’ve already rolled up our sleeves and are starting to implement the plan with initiatives such as our curbside organics collection program and increased use of electric vehicles and small wheeled devices. However, there are many more calls to action in the plan and a role for everyone to play, to help us become a more sustainable community.”

The city would like to thank PIBC for this recognition, and the Climate Action Advisory Committee for its dedicated support through the planning process, as well as the authors that assisted with the research and plan production: All One Sky Foundation, Flipside Sustainability, Integral Consulting Inc. and the Community Energy Association of BC.

AwardsCity HallVernon