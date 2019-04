Photographer Katherine Peters captured some cool images of little ones enjoying Easter egg hunts

Iris Haug enjoys some shade moments before the Easter Egg hunt commences at O’Keefe Ranch Saturday afternoon. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

There were plenty of Easter eggs to be found at numerous North Okanagan sites, backyards and frontyards on the holiday weekend.

Morning Star weekend photographer Katherine Peters spent part of her Saturday capturing the look of, er, ‘egg’-citement on youngsters’ faces as they found eggs and admired animals at O’Keefe Ranch and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.



Lumen Harrison is bewildered by the turkey as she explores the coops at O’Keefe Ranch during Easter weekend’s family festivities. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)