Vernon educators up for Premier’s Awards

Four locals have been named finalists for 2022 Excellence in Education awards

Four Vernon educators are among 34 in the province who are up for this year’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

Launched in 2018, the prestigious awards give recognition to public, independent and First Nations teachers, principals, vice-principals, district leaders ans support staff who work hard to improve the lives of K-12 students in B.C.

The finalists list was whittled down from the 113 nominations that were received between Oct. 5, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

Tom Craik, a teacher at Ellison Elementary, is a finalist in the Community Engagement Category alongside Alisha Parashar of Vancouver and Penticton Secondary’s vice-principal, Sandra Richardson.

In the Outstanding Team Collaboration category, a team of three Vernon educators is nominated: Corinne McWhinney, Vernon School District’s technology innovation coordinator; Joshua Vance, vice-principal of Kalamalka Secondary; and director of technology Timothy Agnew. They are up against a team from West Vancouver and another from the Sunshine Coast.

Ten award winners will be announced at an Oct. 14 ceremony at Government House in Victoria. Each winner will receive a bursary of $3,000 as well as a $2,000 contribution to their school. Runners up get a $1,000 busrary and $1,000 contribution.

