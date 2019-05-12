Vernon Elks will host its first RibFest July 5-7 at the Vernon Army Camp. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon Elks hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

Kelowna has one. Penticton has one. Kamloops has one.

And now, Vernon is getting its own rib festival.

The first Vernon Elks RibFest is slated for July 5-7 at the Vernon Army Camp.

“For 99 years, the Vernon Elks Lodge No. 45 has played an integral part in serving our community and this year, with your support, we will be hosting the Vernon Elks RibFest,” said the Elks’ Elaine Gallacher, event coordinator. “This is a volunteer-driven festival that offers something for everyone.”

And, of course, that will include ribs. Lots of ribs. Courtesy of professional ribbers, at least four of them.

A ribber is a type of chef that specializes in preparing grilled foods. And while they most often work with meat, the ribber’s job can also involve working with a wide variety of other foods and vegetables.

The event will piggyback on the back of the Funtastic Sl0-Pitch Society’s annual softball tournament and music festival, as Funtastic is graciously allowing RibFest to use a bunch of Funtastic equipment including the sound stage, as live classic rock bands will perform at RibFest on the After 4 Stage.

RibFest will feature a beverage tent, VIP Appreciation Barbecue, Kids Zone and unique attractions. A community-sized barbecue is also part of the plans.

There will be a designated website and social media pages coming up shortly to promote the festival.

The Elks Lodge No. 45 in Vernon currently contributes more than $30,000 per year to non-profit organizations through its community donations program with a special focus on programs and services that support children.

“The Vernon Elks RibFest provides a fun way of contributing to our community, and we simply couldn’t do any of this without the help of sponsors,” said Gallacher.

More information on RibFest will be coming out as the event gets closer.

Organizers are expecting 10,000-20,000 people.

“Professional barbecue and music festivals have been very successful in the Okanagan and Thompson valleys,” said Gallacher. “Festivals are proven to make a solid economic impact.”


