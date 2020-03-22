Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel checked out a single-vehicle rollover Sunday just before 11 a.m. off Bella Vista Road. The driver and lone occupant managed to escape the vehicle by crawling through a window and was checked out by the ambulance crew before being transferred to VJH for further observation. There’s no word yet on how the car ended up in the ditch. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon emergency personnel staying safe, busy

Fire, ambulance crews attend single-vehicle rollover off Bella Vista Road Sunday

Local emergency personnel is still working, masks covering their mouths, gloves covering their hands, as they attend to injured residents.

Case in point: a single-vehicle rollover on a side road off Bella Vista Road in Vernon Sunday just before 11 a.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel attended the scene and found the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle being comforted by a pair of strangers in the yard where the car ended up on its roof.

The vehicle was allegedly going down the hill, or eastbound, yet ended up in the westbound ditch facing the way it had come.

READ MORE: Accident causing traffic delays in Vernon

The driver was able to get a window open, crawl out of the vehicle and was administered to by the ambulance crew before being wheeled away in the ambulance to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

There’s no word yet on what caused the car to roll.


