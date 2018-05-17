Vernon encouraged to prep for floods

The City says people should prep for potential flooding, due to warm weather and rainfall prediction

Vernon residents living near creeks, streams, lakes and low lying areas should undertake measures to protect their property and reduce the risk of flooding, if they have not already done so.

“The extremely warm temperatures coupled with the predicted rainfall will increase flows and levels of water bodies throughout the region, making flooding more likely, based on updated reports from the River Forecast Centre and Environment Canada,” the City said in a release.

Property owners are responsible for having a plan as well as the tools and equipment necessary to protect their properties from possible flood damage.

Stockpiles of pre-filled sandbags are available at the City of Vernon Operations Yard, 1900 48 Avenue outside back gate off Pleasant Valley Road from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 6401 Tronson Road across from the airport from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and sand and empty bags are available 24/7 at Kin Beach Overflow Parking, 7001 Tronson Road.

City crews have been monitoring and protecting city infrastructure including lift stations, culverts and bridges. Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat of flooding should be reported to public works department.

Residents can report blocked culverts online at www.vernon.ca/report-issue, by emailing operations@vernon.ca or by calling 250-549-6757 (after hours call 250-542-5361).

Please leave any debris along lakeshores in place until the risk of flood has passed. The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, reducing sand erosion.

The City also reminds residents to exercise caution, particularly with children and pets, when in the vicinity of fast moving creeks, streams and water. Quickly flowing water and the adjacent riverbanks are potentially unsafe. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

In addition, residents are encouraged to sign up to receive emergency alerts from the City at www.vernon.ca/subscribe.

Vernon encouraged to prep for floods

