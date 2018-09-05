Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has a friendly reminder and suggestion for motorists: Watch your speed.
Police impounded two vehicles over the long weekend for going more than 40 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.
One vehicle was caught doing 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and another was even faster, going 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.
Both vehicles were impounded, and the drivers issued fines in excess of $498 each.
