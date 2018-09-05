Vernon excessive speeders dinged with excessive fines

RCMP nab two speeders going more than 60 km/h over posted speed limits

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has a friendly reminder and suggestion for motorists: Watch your speed.

RELATED: Back to school: ICBC says nearly 400 kids injured each year

RELATED: North Okanagan RCMP on watch for pre-grad parties

Police impounded two vehicles over the long weekend for going more than 40 kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit.

One vehicle was caught doing 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, and another was even faster, going 160 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Both vehicles were impounded, and the drivers issued fines in excess of $498 each.

To report a typo, email: newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.