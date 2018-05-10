Vernon fields open

The City of Vernon has reopened play fields for public use.

The city conducts morning inspections of field conditions and will keep the public informed when play fields are closed.

“We thank you for your patience and assistance in keeping our play fields safe and usable,” the city said in a release.

Residents and users can check for up-to-date information on Recreation Vernon’s web page at www.gvrec.ca or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/vernonrec.

