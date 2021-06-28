Vernon Fire Chief says they’re ready for ‘extreme season’

Deputy has just accepted new position with Kelowna Fire Department

Firefighters work to knock down a fully-engulfed vehicle fire around midnight on March 23. Vernon Fire Rescue Services officials say that the blaze was put out quickly and police are investigating the fire. (Photo submitted)

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind says they are well equipped to handle this extreme heat.

In an update to council, Lind said while the department has one firefighter out with an injury and Deputy Fire Chief Dwight Seymour has just accepted a position with the Kelowna Fire Department, Vernon is well set for a hot summer.

“We have good mutual aid in place,” he told members of council Monday, June 28.

“We are well prepared to deal with the season,” he said. “But it’s an extreme season.”

