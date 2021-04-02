Vernon fire crews work to extinguish apartment fire

The call came in at around 3:32 p.m. on Friday afternoon

Traffic on 27th Avenue is blocked off due to a house fire.

Vernon fire crews were called to 5009 27th Avenue for a fire. Flames were reportedly visible from the building, but crews were able to knock it down quickly.

BC Ambulance personnel are also on scene, treating one person with a minor burn. There are no reports of other injuries.

Traffic is blocked both ways on 27th Avenue in #Vernonbc as crews respond to a residential fire. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/AijPfKunZb — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) April 2, 2021

A balcony and two units sustained fire and smoke damage.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

