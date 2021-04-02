Vernon fire crews work to extinguish apartment fire

Traffic on 27th Avenue is blocked off due to a house fire.
Vernon fire crews were called to 5009 27th Avenue for a fire. Flames were reportedly visible from the building, but crews were able to knock it down quickly.
BC Ambulance personnel are also on scene, treating one person with a minor burn. There are no reports of other injuries.
Traffic is blocked both ways on 27th Avenue in #Vernonbc as crews respond to a residential fire. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/AijPfKunZb
— Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) April 2, 2021
A balcony and two units sustained fire and smoke damage.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
