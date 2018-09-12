Vernon Fire Rescue clean up needles, garbage in Vernon

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) participated in the bi-weekly Needle Pickup Program run by the Upper Room Mission Tuesday, Sept. 11.

VFRS was challenged by the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment to partake in the challenge last week.

“This initiative provided an opportunity for our team to work with others from the community in helping to improve the safety of some of our public spaces,” said David Lind, chief. “We collected four bags of garbage and a few sharps in about an hour. In all, we left the City a little bit cleaner and that’s a good thing.”

Related: Volunteers clean up discarded needles

Related: Vernon cleanup challenge targets needles

VFRS has challenged Vernon’s BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) to take part in the event on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

To support BCAS in the challenge, head down to the Upper Room Mission on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. Staff at the Mission provide the training and tools for safe needle handling. Everyone must be 18-years-or-older to participate.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.