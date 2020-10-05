Vernon Fire Rescue Services has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” (Photo submitted)

Vernon Fire Rescue promotes kitchen safety

Fire Prevention Week campaign slogan is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign: Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10.

The campaign’s goal is to provide education about simple but important actions everyone can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in Canada. Most home fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA. “Staying in the kitchen while cooking, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”

VFRS encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“A cooking fire can grow quickly. Many homes have been damaged and people have been injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “There are several things we can do to stay safe while cooking and to prevent kitchen fires.”

Here are some safety tips for the kitchen:

  • Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove;
  • If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly. Remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking;
  • You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or have consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy;
  • Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool;
  • Have a “kid-free zone” of at least one metre around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Women shear locks in Vernon to help friend’s daughter


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greens slam other parties for refusing to show ‘leader’s courtesy’ to Annamie Paul
Next story
BREAKING: Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

Just Posted

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

UBCO writer in residence offering writing critique, virtual public talks

The writer in residence program promotes Canadian writing and literature

Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot Oct. 1 in Coldstream, died in hospital

ATM stolen from Vernon business

Vernon Mountie stops for fuel, discovers business broken into

Vernon Fire Rescue promotes kitchen safety

Fire Prevention Week campaign slogan is Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro and Sakamoto Agency receive recognition at 2020 CCMA Awards

Most Read