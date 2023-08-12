Vernon Fire Rescue Services continues to answer increased calls

Calls for service up nearly 24 per cent from first seven months of 2022

From small grass fires to structure blazes and first responder medical calls, 2023 has been busy for Vernon Fire Rescue Services. (Morning Star - file photo)

It’s been a busy summer and year for Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS).

The department has responded to 2,910 call for service between Jan. 1 and Aug. 2, 2023. That’s up 23.6 per cent from 2,354 calls received over the same period in 2022.

There have been 222 fires during this period in 2023, up from 151 in 2022. Minor fires are up 52 calls.

Wildfires and outdoor fires have risen by 17 calls compared to last year with a total of 33 for the period.

The city has supported BC Wildfire by providing a fire engine and firefighters to the Osoyoos wildfire and, when requested, had wildland fire apparatus and three firefighters on standby for deployment in the region.

Calls for medical response have also increased over the first seven months of 2023. There have been 1,909 calls so far this year, up from 1,498 over the same period on 2022.

Overdose calls can be separated from the other medical calls and, to date, there have been 487 overdose calls this year.

Since July 5, Station 3 at Predator Ridge has had a minimum of two career firefighters in-service during the highest risk parts of the day. On July 12, 10 new auxiliary firefighters were placed into service from the station.

The auxiliary firefighters have responded with career firefighters to a pair of fires since the in-service date. For the first, the auxiliary firefighters were first on-scene with a deputy chief. For the second, career firefighters assigned to Station 3 were first on scene and knocked down a quick-moving grass fire.

The auxiliary firefighters arrived shortly after and helped with final extinguishment.

