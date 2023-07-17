The fire started after a bird hit a power line. (City of Vernon Photo)

Vernon fire started by bird hitting power line quickly extinguished

The grass fire was sparked near Predator Ridge

A grass fire that was sparked along Commonage Road on Sunday night, was quickly extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS).

VFRS received a report of a wildland fire in the 400 block of Commonage Road, near MacKay Reservoir, between Predator Ridge and the Bailey Road turnoff at approximately 6 p.m. July 16.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fast moving grass fire that was approximately 50 feet by 100 feet along the roadway.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with no risk to structures.

“Thanks to the public, this fire was quickly reported and firefighters were dispatched. Career firefighters who were stationed at fire station three (Predator Ridge) due to extreme wildfire risk conditions, were joined by newly activated auxiliary firefighters from the same station,” said deputy fire chief Mike Walroth. “Together, they knocked the fire down quickly and stopped it from spreading even further.

“This was an example of firefighters working together with an alert and vigilant community to quickly get on top of a potentially dangerous situation.”

The fire was started by a bird flying into a power line.

The VFRS wants to thank the public for being aware of their surroundings and reporting the fire when they saw it. If you see a fire inside city limits, call 911 immediately.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, or dial *5555 on a cell phone.

