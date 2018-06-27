Vernon firefighters called to quail rescue

Small bird reportedly stuck in Vernon storm drain

They don’t just put out fires and save human lives. Vernon firefighters are also there to help feathered friends when they can.

A public assistance call for a quail rescue was made to Vernon Fire Rescue Tuesday as the bird had gotten stuck in a storm drain on 29th Avenue across from Morgan’s Glass.

But crews weren’t able to lend a hand as nothing was found in the drain.

“When we got there they had already moved on or weren’t around,” said firefighter Trevor Keenan. “We, unfortunately, didn’t get to do anything, we wanted to help though.”

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Armstrong Rotary Club dissolves
Next story
Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Just Posted

Vernon Ride Don’t Hide event raises $59,000

CMHA Vernon raises $58,939 to support local mental health programs and services

Vernon firefighters called to quail rescue

Small bird reportedly stuck in Vernon storm drain

New board of directors appointed in Enderby

New appointments were mandated following a series of resignations from the previous board.

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Armstrong Rotary Club dissolves

Dwindling, aging membership, no new incoming members cited as reasons

Reporter takes a first-time crack at bike trails

SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season

Lawn bowl open house draws slow rollers

Jim Burns and Randy Wendel get ready to throw during the Vernon… Continue reading

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Grand opening for Cherryville shop announced

Cherryville Artisans Shop grand opening June 30 and July 1

Colour on the court for fun Vernon tennis event

‘In this event, you won’t see players in traditional Wimbledon whites.’

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Drive flees scene after striking Okanagan woman pushing stroller

The woman had two children in the stroller when she was hit on June 26, according to RCMP.

Most Read