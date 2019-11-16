Vernon firefighters, councillors push new trucks into service

Vernon Fire Chief David Lind, firefighters John Doorman, Dave Robinson, Matt Olson and Dan Nadeau, along with Dan’s wife and daughter, Carrie and Mina Nadeau. The crew and city councillors helped get Vernon Fire Rescue Service’s new fleet off to a rolling start Saturday, Nov. 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon’s pair of new fire trucks got off to a rolling start on Saturday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services held a ‘push in’ ceremony to welcome the new rescue engine and ladder truck, and pay homage to the years of service provided by the old trucks.

A crowd applauded as firefighters and city councillors put their weight into the engines, rolling them into the bay of Station 1. In doing so, they officially pushed the trucks into service.

The ceremony hearkens back to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatuses that had to be manually pushed into the station after being detached from the horses.

A crowd gathered at VFRS Station 1 today as firefighters and councillors pushed the two new engines into the bay. Vernon now officially has its new fleet! pic.twitter.com/HAj2a8dChS — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 16, 2019

Fire Chief David Lind thanked Vernon city council for approving Fire Rescue’s strategic plan, and thanked the apparatus committee for their part in the truck replacement process.

“These apparatuses provide firefighters with the platform they need to provide good and reliable service to the public,” said Lind.

The old engines had more than 50 years of combined service. While they may still look to be in good shape, their prime days are over and they can’t compete with the latest technology.

“You can see the huge advancements in safety systems over a 30 year period,” said Lind.

“I’m a firm believer that you have to have the tools to do your job,” said Coun. Akbal Mund, adding that the calls firefighters respond to are unpredictable, making it imperative that they have the right tools at their disposal.

“Whether it’s a truck, whether it’s a breathing apparatus, they need those tools to make sure they are protecting the residents of our community and they do a fine job of it.”

The new trucks cost $2.1 million, but Mund said when it comes to providing firefighters with the equipment they need to protect the community, money is no object.

“There is no dollar value on it. We have to make these investments in our community, it’s very important.”

