Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a fire caused by an abandoned camp fire in the Turtle Mountain area Wednesday, Sept 3, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon firefighters douse flames from abandoned campfire

Crews responded to the Turtle Mountain area around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening

The City of Vernon is urging caution while camping after an abandoned campfire required action from firefighters.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to a report of a potential wildfire above the Turtle Mountain area Wednesday, Sept. 2 at approximately 8:20 p.m. BC Wildfire Service also dispatched crew members, but were called off when the fire was found to be within VFRS jurisdiction.

After firefighters were initially unable to locate the fire, residents in the area guided them to an undeveloped piece of private property. Crews then hiked to find a blaze approximately 15 feet in length and width, according to City of Vernon Communications Manager Christy Poirier.

“Firefighters used water backpacks and forestry hand tools to extinguish the fire quickly. It appears someone had started a campfire and left without fully extinguishing it first,” said Poirier. No structures were involved in the fire.

The fire danger rating in Vernon is currently listed as high and with hot and sunny weather forecasted over the long weekend, the city urges residents to be extra cautious.

“Campfires are still permitted within the City of Vernon, and we anticipate people will want to enjoy some time around a campfire over the next few days, but we remind everyone to remain vigilant and ensure they are using safe campfire practices to help prevent human-caused wildfires,” Poirier said.

fire

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

