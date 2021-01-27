Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded a structure fire on Valleyview Place Jan. 26, 2021, around 5 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters knock down fully involved basement blaze

All occupants of the home got out safely but have been displaced, their home extensively damaged

A large team of firefighters responded to a house fire on Valleyview Place in Vernon Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m. Jan. 26, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) received reports of visible flames coming from a house in the 4500 of Valleyview, according to a City of Vernon release.

Upon arrival, the 20 or so firefighters found a fully-involved fire in the basement area of the home, which was extending to the main floor of the house. Crews attacked the fire from the backyard and were able to quickly gain control and knock it down.

“Thanks to the quick response and aggressive efforts of our firefighters, the fire was contained and extinguished without incident,” said Deputy Fire Chief Scott Hemstad.

“No injuries were reported; however, the occupants of the house have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the city’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) program tonight.”

In addition to roughly 20 firefighters, VFRS sent two engines, a rescue unit to respond to the incident.

READ MORE: Chimney fire spreads to roof of Okanagan home

The house had extensive fire, smoke and water damage.

Though there were no injuries, there was some concern for a family pet for several hours. But in the end, the cat was accounted for.

“During the event, firefighters learned a family cat was missing, but the pet was found safe and sound just a few hours later,” Hemstad said.

The fire response went smoothly, save for one civilian who drove over a hydrant supply line while firefighters were tackling the blaze. This prompted a reminder for residents to drive slow and avoid areas where an emergency response is taking place.

“Driving over a fire hose is against the law and can be very dangerous for the public and emergency responders,” said Christy Poirier, communications manager for the City of Vernon.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash at Hwy. 6 in Vernon

