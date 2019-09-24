Vernon firefighters look to fill their boots for charity

Funds raised will go to support Muscular Dystrophy Awareness month

Vernon firefighters are looking to fill their boots… with change.

The annual “Fill the Boot” campaign will be back at Walmart, Superstore and the Village Green Centre this Friday and Saturday in support of Muscular Dystrophy Awareness month.

Members of the Vernon Fire Rescue Services will be waiting generous donations at various locations around town. Change donations will go toward providing support for those living with muscular dystrophy–a group of over 160 types of neuromuscular disorders characterized by weakness of muscles.

Muscular dystrophy affects more than 50,000 Canadians. The causes, symptoms and age of onset, severity and progression vary on every diagnosis, but one thing is for certain. There is no cure.

The funds raised by the firefighters’ efforts support research, education, services and equipment.

You can catch them around the grocery stores and shopping centre between 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 10-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

