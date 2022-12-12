Firefighters John Doorman and Trevor Keenan, who spearhead the RF Brett Memorial Golf Tournament, donate $4,500 to the Burn Fund. (Vernon Firefighters photo)

Firefighters John Doorman and Trevor Keenan, who spearhead the RF Brett Memorial Golf Tournament, donate $4,500 to the Burn Fund. (Vernon Firefighters photo)

Vernon firefighters’ pay heats up

City and union reach a deal including 2.5% annual salary increase

Some of the city’s hardest-working heroes are being recognized with a pay raise.

Members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1517 have ratified a five-year collective agreement for the period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2024 with the city of Vernon.

The agreement includes wage increases of 2.5 per cent per year between 2020-2021, and incremental wage increases for 2022, 2023, and 2024 not to exceed the majority of the Lower Mainland Municipalities.

“Council would like to express appreciation for the hard work of both negotiating teams in concluding bargaining and in reaching this reasoned five-year collective agreement,” said mayor Victor Cumming. “Council values the outstanding work that our fire rescue personnel contribute to the safety and success of our community and look forward to continued positive working relationships.”

The agreement also contains collective agreement adjustments and several housekeeping changes.

The starting annual salary for career firefighters with the union is $69,312. There is currently an opening for a full-time position

